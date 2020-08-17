Michelle Rodríguez thus took advantage of the quarantine time

The five-month home shelter was not so bad for Michelle Rodríguez because she took advantage of her stay at home to pamper herself, go on a diet and exercise.

The actress finally had time to dedicate it to herself and the best thing, she said, is that her change is obvious.

“I gave myself time to myself, I went on a diet, I was at home, with my dogs, I have not seen my parents for five months, only by video call.

“We are taking care of ourselves a lot, my mother is a surgeon and is super strict in those things, of course I miss them, I am dying to hug them,” said the actress, who resumed filming series 40 and 20.

“As for my diet, actually what I did was pay attention to it, it is one of the things that is required for this coronavirus protocol, take care of the body, eat well and exercise.”

Michelle Rodríguez, actress, comedian and singer (Reform Agency

)

When asked how many kilos she lost, the actress said she will share the details later.

“It’s cool because it’s not an effort, it’s not a sacrifice, it’s like when you’re going to watch a movie, just for fun, that’s how you say ‘I’m going to do about 20 sit-ups’, of course I noticed the change, I lost weight and measurements .

“I started to do a protein diet, I exercised and I have lost quite a few kilos, you can tell, people tell me. Beyond having a goal, what I want is to lose weight ”.

His idea is that what you do now to take care of yourself becomes a habit.

It puts in check theaters

After the good response from the public in the first season, the second of Teatreros en Jaque with Michelle Rodríguez, Mario Sepúlveda, Luis Carlos Villarreal, Diego Medel and Reynolds Robledo returned online.

The first program of the second season was broadcast on August 11 through www.goliiive.com.mx/teatreros-en-jaque-2da-temporada and its guest was Kika Edgar.

On August 18, the theaters return with Mónica Huarte as the star figure, on August 25 they will be accompanied by Angélica Vale and on September 1, their guest is producer Morris Gilbert.