Michelle Obama’s Spotify Podcast Debuts July 29

Scott Olson/Getty Images



Michelle Obama’s podcast will arrive on Spotify on July 29 and will be free for both paying customers and those who listen to the platform with ads.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore together important issues and solve so many of the questions that we all try to answer in our own lives,” Obama said in a statement. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners tackle new conversations, and difficult conversations, with the people who matter most to them.” Obama also shared the announcement in a tweet posted on Thursday, July 16.

I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can’t wait for you all to listen on July 29! pic.twitter.com/89zecZXnrr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 16, 2020

Spotify said the podcast will touch on a variety of topics, including sibling relationships, parenting, women’s health and marriage. The podcast will also feature former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, comedian Conan O’Brien and journalist Michele Norris among its first guests.

Spotify announced its partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground last June. Michelle Obama’s podcast is the first to come out of this partnership.