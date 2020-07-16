Michelle Obama will broadcast her own podcast on Spotify

Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama will premiere her own podcast radio show, called “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” beginning July 29 on the Spotify platform.

It is a project created by Higher Ground, the audiovisual content producer founded by former President Barack Obama and Michelle, who has premiered several projects on Netflix and won the Oscar for best documentary for “American Factory”.

“I hope this podcast helps listeners start new conversations, and difficult conversations, with the people who matter most to them. This is how we can build more understanding and empathy with each other, “said Michelle in a statement.

In the new radio program, he will interview family and friends with the focus “on the relationships that shape us, from brothers and close friends to partners, parents and mentors, or our relationship with ourselves and our health,” said the producer. .

Confirmed guests include Barack Obama himself, Michelle’s mother and brother, presenter Conan O’Brien, and journalist Michele Norris.

Spotify, until now the leading streaming music platform, is expanding its catalog of podcasts and other content, having previously signed Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian West to produce exclusive shows.

For her part, a few months ago Michelle premiered on Netflix “Becoming”, a documentary that narrates the tour in which she toured various cities around the world to promote her memories.

The book, published under the title “Becoming,” was the best-selling 2018 nonfiction publication in the United States, Germany, Colombia, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

In addition, the audio version won a Grammy Award in the category of “spoken word”.

Published at the end of 2018, “Becoming” or “My Story” in Spanish, has been translated into more than 30 languages ​​and has exceeded 10 million copies sold.