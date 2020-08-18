Michelle Obama is against the candidacy of Kanye West

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has run against singer Kanye West’s candidacy for the US presidency, urging voters not to support candidates who have no chance of winning, the Daily Mail reported.

In her speech Monday night before the Democratic National Convention, the famous woman asked voters to support candidate Joe Biden with the same enthusiasm as they did with her husband, former President Barack Obama, both in 2008 and in 2012.

“This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or to play with candidates who have no chance of winning. We have to vote as we did in 2008 and 2012. “

West is battling for a spot on the ballot in several states, including Colorado, Wisconsin and Ohio, prompting fears among Democratic party supporters that he will siphon votes for Biden.

In fact, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner confirmed last week that he had recently had a talk with West and some Republican party agents to support him and ensure his access to the ballots.

Although Michelle Obama did not refer to West by name in her speech, she did indicate that these were not the times to look away to candidates who had no place in the election.

"We have to vote early, in person if we can. We need to order our ballots in the mail right now tonight and send them back immediately and follow up to make sure they are received. And then make sure our friends and family do the same."

“We have to vote early, in person if we can. We need to order our ballots in the mail right now tonight and send them back immediately and follow up to make sure they are received. And then make sure our friends and family do the same. “

Although Biden has outperformed Trump in opinion polls and is widely favored by experts to win the Nov.3 election, some Republicans have seized West’s candidacy as an opportunity to weaken Biden in fringe states.

The “American Boy” interpreter has encountered various obstacles in his campaign in various states where he has submitted his petition to be part of their election ballots, including Wisconsin and New Jersey, where he has been challenged on procedural grounds.

Nonetheless, he has garnered support from states such as Colorado and Utah, and several attorneys and activists with ties to Republicans have been involved in helping him secure his place on the Arkansas, Ohio and Vermont ballots.

West has already missed deadlines in several states, including South Carolina, where he failed to file a petition on time.

