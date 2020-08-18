Michelle Obama is against the candidacy of Kanye West

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has run against singer Kanye West’s candidacy for the US presidency, urging voters not to support candidates who have no chance of winning, the Daily Mail reported.

In her speech Monday night before the Democratic National Convention, the famous woman asked voters to support candidate Joe Biden with the same enthusiasm as they did with her husband, former President Barack Obama, both in 2008 and in 2012.

“This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or to play with candidates who have no chance of winning. We have to vote as we did in 2008 and 2012. “ Michelle Obama / former US First Lady

West is battling for a spot on the ballot in several states, including Colorado, Wisconsin and Ohio, prompting fears among Democratic party supporters that he will siphon votes for Biden.

In fact, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner confirmed last week that he had recently had a talk with West and some Republican party agents to support him and ensure his access to the ballots.

You all know me by now. You know that I tell you exactly what I'm feeling, and that I'm no fan of politics. But you also know how much I love this country and how much I care about all our children. And right now, I'm deeply troubled by what our kids are witnessing—a nation that's underperforming not just on matters of policy, but on matters of character. In our hearts, we know that so much of what's happening is just not right. It's not who we want to be. And if we want any chance to end the chaos, the division, and the nastiness; if we want to keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear, we've got to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris like our lives depend on it. Joe Biden is a profoundly decent man, guided by his faith. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead a country. Kamala Harris is a dedicated public servant who has committed her life to fighting for those who can use a hand up. Together, they will listen. They will tell the truth and trust science. And they will make smart plans and manage a good team. Because Joe Biden has served this nation without ever losing sight of who he is, but even more than that, he's never lost sight of who we are—all of us. And he will channel that same grit and compassion to pick us up, help us heal, and guide us forward. To everyone who has given so much this summer to awaken our consciences and shout out for justice—I could not be more proud of you. Keep it up. Because progress isn't an either/or proposition. If we want to move forward, we've got to march. We've got to kneel. We've got to protest. And we've got to vote—and make sure everyone we know does, too. So vote early, in-person if you can. Request your mail-in ballots right now—tonight—and send them back immediately, and follow up to make sure they were received. And when Election Day comes, get prepared to wait in line overnight if you have to. Because if we want to be able to look our children in the eye after this election, if we want to realize the progress that we seek, we've got to do everything we can to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Although Michelle Obama did not refer to West by name in her speech, she did indicate that these were not the times to look away to candidates who had no place in the election.

“We have to vote early, in person if we can. We need to order our ballots in the mail right now tonight and send them back immediately and follow up to make sure they are received. And then make sure our friends and family do the same. “

Although Biden has outperformed Trump in opinion polls and is widely favored by experts to win the Nov.3 election, some Republicans have seized West’s candidacy as an opportunity to weaken Biden in fringe states.

You get used to it, even as a little girl—opening the newspaper, turning on the TV, and hardly ever seeing anyone who looks like you. You train yourself to not get your hopes up. And sometimes it's a battle just to keep telling yourself that you might deserve more. Because no matter how much you prepare, no matter what grades you get or even how high you rise at work, it always feels like someone is waiting to tell you that you're not qualified. That you're not smart enough. That you're too loud or too bossy. That there's just something about you…you're just not quite the right fit. Change can be slow and frustrating, but signs of progress are all around us. This week Senator @KamalaHarris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, became the first Black woman and first Asian-American woman on a major party's presidential ticket. I've been thinking about all those girls growing up today who will be able to take it for granted that someone who looks like them can grow up to lead a nation like ours. Because @KamalaHarris may be the first, but she won't be the last. I am here for it all. Let us embrace and celebrate this moment. Go get 'em girl. 💪🏾

The “American Boy” interpreter has encountered various obstacles in his campaign in various states where he has submitted his petition to be part of their election ballots, including Wisconsin and New Jersey, where he has been challenged on procedural grounds.

Nonetheless, he has garnered support from states such as Colorado and Utah, and several attorneys and activists with ties to Republicans have been involved in helping him secure his place on the Arkansas, Ohio and Vermont ballots.

West has already missed deadlines in several states, including South Carolina, where he failed to file a petition on time.