Michael Bay can now continue filming his tape ‘Songbird’

The Actors Guild of America put the brakes on the filming of Michael Bay’s Songbird tape.

On Friday, the Film Actors Guild and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) removed their “don’t work” notification from the tape.

“Its members are free to work in this production with immediate effect,” reads part of the statement.

Michel Bay has directed Pearl Harbor and Transformers and Bad Boys, among others.

The union had issued an indication to its members not to collaborate in the production on the grounds of not considering it safe and due to the lack of transparency regarding its protection protocols for the team and cast of the project.

Songbird, a thriller about a pandemic whose virus mutates, will star Demi Moore, Peter Stormare, and Craig Robinson.

Since Los Angeles County allowed the resumption of film and television footage, the union has been very selective in the projects with which it establishes a working relationship, after a review of its safety and hygiene measures to counter the spread of coronavirus.