Michael B. Jordan hits hard against racism in Hollywood

Actor Michael B. Jordan joined the Color of Change body to launch the #ChangeHollywood initiative, which seeks investment for anti-racist projects and authentic stories from black community filmmakers, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The movement also plans investment for new talent from the black community and reinvestment of police funds to support people who are at risk from racist acts.

Throughout the project, those companies, executives, staff, and talent who form part of it will receive courses and tools to support its follow-up, including directories, templates, audit analysis, working group meetings, newsrooms and consultation sessions.

“This guide is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice. We are all complicit in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together at #ChangeHollywood, ”said Jordan.

“We hope to include a variety of voices to do what we do what we do best: tell authentic stories, bring people together, partner with influential artists, and change the rules of the game.”

As early as 2018, the protagonist of The Fantastic 4 indicated that his production company, Outlier Society, would adopt the use of an inclusion clause for all his projects, and soon after, both the famous and the company worked with WarnerMedia to establish a new company-wide policy to increase diversity and inclusion.

#ChangeHollywood’s goal is to provide concrete steps that can be taken to create change in the industry; in fact, Jordan and his company have already started conversations with companies like WME and Endeavor Content about commitments to the initiative.

“The legacy of racism in Hollywood is long and unforgivable: to exclude black talent, to silence black voices, to derail black careers and to use the economic power of the industry to prop up the Police that attacks and exercises violence on black communities.

“We know from our advocacy that the industry will not change on its own, which is why we are building on our current work to hold Hollywood accountable, and provide guidance to enact social justice,” said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change. .

More details on the initiative are available on the website changehollywood.com.