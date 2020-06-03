MGNREGA Banswara Recruitment 2020 For Assistant Vacancies at banswara.rajasthan.gov.in:

Under the MGNREGA scheme, the latest MGNREGA Banswara Recruitment 2020 is publishing. The official portal banswara.rajasthan.gov.in is releasing the latest notification offering around 143 vacancies for various posts. Interested candidates are invited to apply for the same.

The MGNREGA Banswara Recruitment 2020 is offering vacancies such as Junior Assistant and Junior Technical Assistant. For these vacancies, they are inviting candidates with relevant qualifications and skills.

This is one of the attractive jobs for which huge numbers of candidates go on to apply. For that, we are offering essential qualification details. Applicants should first read all the details, and then they may apply for relevant posts. For more information, aspirants should refer to the official notification banswara.rajasthan.gov.in and get details.

MGNREGA Banswara Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 143 Posts

Post-Wise Vacancies:

Junior Technical Assistant: 125 Posts

Account Assistant: 18 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

For Junior Technical Assistant Posts:

Interested candidates should have their Degree/ Diploma through Civil Engineering branch or should have obtained their B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Agriculture Engineering or any other branch of engineering. They must have their qualification certificate from a government recognized institute/ university.

For Technical Assistant Posts:

Candidates should have their B.Com/ C.A. Inter (IPC) or Company Secretary Inter, ICWA Inter from a recognized institute or university.

Candidates should have their B.Com/ C.A. Inter (IPC) or Company Secretary Inter, ICWA Inter from a recognized institute or university.

Age Limit:

To apply for MGNREGA Banswara Recruitment 2020, candidates’ age should be between 21 to 35 years. For SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates, there is an Age Relaxation schedule into their upper age limit. Years of age relaxation details are available in the official notification.

Registration Fees:

Candidates who are going to apply for this recruitment, need to complete various procedures. Application fees payment is also one of these proceedings. For different categories, some prices are different as below:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 100/- rupees

For SC/ ST Candidates: No Fees.

Selection Procedures:

Different post wise various selection procedures will conduct. The MGNREGA officials will release different selection methods’ details soon through their official site. Such posts’ selection procedures include Written Test, Computer Test, Viva Voce, and Document Verification.

As each procedure is over, the officials shall release a list of qualified candidates. And then only those need to attend further selection procedures. For all the latest notifications, candidates should be in touch with the official MGNREGA portal banswara.rajasthan.gov.in.

Written Test details including Paper Pattern, Subjects, Marks, Timing, etc. shall release soon. For the test, candidates will also get their Admit Card, and they can download it from the portal.

MGNREGA Banswara Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:

Selected candidates’, who then join their jobs into the department, will receive their salary as per below details:

For Junior Technical Assistant Posts: 13,000/- rupees

For Account Assistants: 8,000/- rupees

Steps To Apply For MGNREGA Banswara Recruitment 2020:

At first, candidates need to visit the official portal, e., banswara.rajasthan.gov.in On the Home Page, search for the “Latest” section. Various latest notifications are available here. Go to the “Notification for Jr. Technical Assistant and Account Assitant Recruitment- MNREGA ” Link. A new link will open. Read all the instructions from this link; it is the official notification. After reading details, go to the Apply Online link. Enter all details including your Education etc. Pay the registration fees via an available mode of payment. After all the details are complete, submit the form. Get a print of filled form for future reference. Complete all procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.banswara.rajasthan.gov.in