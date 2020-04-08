MGM Fashions Deal For Ridley Scott’s Gucci Family Crime Story, The One With Lady Gaga Playing Convicted Murderess Patrizia Reggiani

MGM stepped up for the drama that Deadline revealed final November, reporting it might be directed by Ridley Scott and star Lady Gaga within the first function she dedicated to after getting the Finest Actress nom for A Star Is Born. It’s the most recent transfer by MGM, which, as Deadline completely broke yesterday, positioned Pam Abdy in a prime manufacturing put up.

Learn the unique story with each element right here, however principally the director’s accomplice Giannina Scott has lengthy been passionate in regards to the cinematic prospects for a movie in regards to the tumultuous Gucci household trend dynasty and the homicide of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his workplace in 1995. She served 18 years earlier than being let loose of jail in 2016. Scott Free is producing.