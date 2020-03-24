NEWS

Mexico reports 367 coronavirus cases and two more deaths

March 24, 2020
An individual is pictured inside an empty restaurant as a result of the coronavirus sickness (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico Metropolis, Mexico March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (1) – Mexico had 367 confirmed cases of coronavirus inside the nation on Monday, up from 316 the day sooner than, deputy effectively being secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell talked about, with an entire of 4 deaths.

Beforehand the nation had reported two deaths.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Modifying by Frank Jack Daniel

