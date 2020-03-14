Mexico frets about U.S. coronavirus spread, could tighten border

MEXICO CITY (1) – Mexico could ponder tightening its northern border to sluggish the unfold of coronavirus into its comparatively unaffected territory, effectively being officers said on Friday, with a watch to containing a U.S. outbreak that has contaminated higher than 1,800 people.

Mexico to this point has confirmed 26 circumstances of the coronavirus, with no deaths. In america, 41 people have died.

Deputy Effectively being Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said contagion from america was a danger.

“If it have been technically essential to ponder mechanisms of restriction or stronger surveillance we should contemplate not that Mexico would carry the virus to america, reasonably that america could carry it proper right here,” he knowledgeable a info conference.

He did not current particulars. A effectively being ministry spokeswoman said she had no further knowledge.

The possibility of an an infection is of specific concern to residents in frontier cities equivalent to Tijuana, reverse San Diego, a number of whom cross the border every single day for work or college. Some now concern choosing up the virus in america.

Nonetheless, the low tally of confirmed circumstances of coronavirus in Mexico – a nation of some 130 million people the place sanitary circumstances differ considerably – has raised questions about the federal authorities’s comparatively hands-off technique to the epidemic.

There are some indicators that is starting to alter.

On Friday evening, Lopez-Gatell said the federal authorities would this weekend recommend that non-public and public our our bodies droop non-essential corporations linked to most of the people equivalent to programs, seminars and boards in order to curb mass gatherings of people.

Mexican officers must avoid aggravating the monetary affect of the virus by imposing sweeping restrictions till the state of affairs worsens considerably. Mexico already faces the hazard of a second straight yr of recession, economists say.

U.S. President Donald Trump says coronavirus bolsters his argument for setting up a wall in opposition to Mexico.

Trump wants a wall to dam migrants from moving into america, and wrote on Twitter that the barrier is now needed “higher than ever” as coronavirus spreads.

“On account of now we’ve had a extremely strong border protection, now we’ve had 40 deaths related to CoronaVirus. If we had weak or open borders, that amount could be many events higher!” Trump tweeted.

The U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, known as for cooperation on organized crime and illegal migration in suggestions to Mexican lawmakers on Thursday, and said coronavirus provided however another reason to implement further border controls.

“For every nations, it doesn’t revenue us to have totally open borders,” he said. “We see it now with the virus, and hopefully we’re capable of work rigorously collectively on account of in effectively being factors, political occasions and borders aren’t important.”

In distinction to completely different Latin American nations, Mexico has not closed faculties or banned entry to people coming from areas with extreme numbers of coronavirus circumstances. Nonetheless, some universities have begun to droop programs.

Within the meantime, the Guadalajara Worldwide Film Competitors said it will likely be postponed until further uncover.

