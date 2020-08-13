Mexican television cries the tutoring of Mónica Miguel

As a teacher of life, full of wisdom and love is how entertainment figures describe Mónica Miguel, actress, singer and respected stage director who passed away at 81 years of age.

His body was veiled at a funeral home on Calle de Sullivan, in CDMX, and at 7:30 local time his remains were cremated.

“I had the enormous fortune to share many telenovelas (Lazos de Amor and Alborada, among others) and characters with Mónica Miguel. Meeting her as a director and actress was a luxury. Her teachings are unforgettable. Great teacher of life, an endearing woman who dressed in white and filled the spaces where she was with light and wisdom.

“More than a teacher, she was a great friend to me from whom I learned so much. After the years I continue to apply her knowledge in many of the things I do. She knew a lot about everything, she shared with everyone around her that enormous spirituality that characterized her. She was great in every way, ”Lucero wrote.

Miguel’s legacy remains immersed in the television forums where it developed for decades and in which he worked with practically all the first actors and all the stars of the small screen.

Gloria Chávez Miguel, her real name, was born on March 13, 1939 in Tepic, Nayarit.

Among her works as a stage actress are Vine, Vi y Mejor me Fui and La Maestra Bebe un Poco. While on television the productions stand out: Amalia Batista (1983), Abandonada (1985), Quinceañera (1987) and Yesenia (1987).

As a director, together with the producer Carla Estrada they created hits such as Amor Real (2003), with Adela Noriega as the main character; Pasión (2007), with Susana González, and, recently, Silvia Pinal: Frente a Ti (2019), with Itatí Cantoral.

“She is a woman that we will never forget. She is an international actress who sang like the gods. She was hired in Japan for three years, she was in Italy, she did theater around the world. She was a wise, good woman, a splendid human being, one of the best actresses this country (Mexico) has had. My heart is in mourning, ”Cantoral said in an interview.

His last participation on television was in Médicos Línea de Vida (2019), produced by José Alberto Castro, with whom he also worked in 2010 for the melodrama Teresa.

In cinema, Mónica participated in films such as Bajo Fuego (1983), Gertrudis Bocanegra (1992) and in 2017, in Sueño en Otro Idioma, under the direction of Ernesto Contreras.

“We met 30 years ago working on Carla Estrada’s productions, she directed and I was an assistant and, since then, it has been a constant learning not only as a director, but as a human being,” said Contreras.