Mexican musician Lalo Mora receives plasma after being infected with COVID-19

After launching an SOS on social networks looking for plasma donors from recovered Covid-19 patients, Lalo Mora has already received this treatment with the intention of improving his health.

Last Sunday the singer was hospitalized after presenting symptoms of coronavirus.

“They already applied the plasma on Tuesday night,” his daughter Esmeralda Mora confirmed yesterday. “It was right there from the hospital. The truth is, we don’t know whose it is. “

Donors were requested through the Instagram account of the former vocalist of Los Invasores de Nuevo León.

“The doctor told us: ‘There are a lot of people who love their dad, let’s see if there are donors,’ but it was also mostly to help other people,” said Esmeralda.

What Lalo’s daughter did make clear was that when they resorted to seeking help through social networks, they were not aware that they already had the plasma for their father and to start treatment.

The singer had raised his hand to request donors through the networks. (REFORM)

“We talked to dad throughout the day. From a very early age he lifts us up because he wants to talk, ”said his daughter. “He feels very good, even the doctor tells us that he asks for food, that it brings good spirits.”

The 73-year-old artist was admitted to a Monterrey hospital after experiencing breathing complications.

“We are waiting for him to improve with the application of plasma, the doctor says that he sees dad very strong and, in addition, he comments that he brings all the attitude, that a sick person who eats is indicative that he is going to recover,” he added.

As he is isolated, without the company of his family, Lalo communicates by phone with his children.

Different artists have communicated with the Mora family concerned about the singer’s health, who has more than four decades of experience in the northern genre.