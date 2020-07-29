Mexican music returns to the top of Billboard and dethrone Bad Bunny

The American Mexican music group Eslabón Armado dethroned Bad Bunny on Tuesday as the artist with the best-selling album of Latin music on the Billboard billboard.

The achievement of the band with their album “Vibras de la noche” is a novelty, not only because an artist or group that is not urban or pop music rarely achieves this, but also because the group -formed by the Pedro brothers and Brian Tovar, 17 and 16, and Gabriel Hidalgo, 18 – has practically done no promotion in the United States.

In fact, the first time that the artists, who are part of the Del Records catalog, entered the Billboard charts was in April when the single “Con tus besos” went in a week from position 21 to 16 of Latin songs “Hot” and topped the list of Mexican women.

The first place on the Billboard list of best-selling albums had been until this week, and for the previous six consecutive ones, in the hands of the Puerto Rican urban artist Bad Bunny with his production “YHLQMDLG”.

That album, released to the market in March this year by Rimas Entertainment, has been in the most popular group for 21 weeks and is currently in second place.

“Las que no went a gone”, the other production Bad Bunny released in May, ranks fourth after “Emmanuel”, Anuel AA’s album.

Meanwhile, the teen group’s previous production, “Your Deadly Poison,” ranks eighth on the best-selling album, preceded by the Black Eyed Peas’ Translation “fifth,” X100Pre “also by Bad Bunny. in sixth and “Colors” by J Balvin in seventh place.

The list of the 10 best-selling albums this week is finished by “One” by Selena Gómez, who has been on the bill for 245 weeks, and “Still you love me: The best of Adventure”, with 112 weeks.

Eslabón Armado also has two songs on the list of the most popular Latin songs.

His songs “Maybe” and “With your kisses” occupy places 15 and 16, respectively, in this list that is headed by “Mamacita” of the “Black Eyed Peas” and Ozuna.