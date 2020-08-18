Mexican artists entertain from rooftops to scare away the coronavirus

An old house is the setting for a guignol theater with which a group of artists in the Mexican city of Guadalajara brings free shows from the rooftops for families to have fun safeguarding the healthy distance during the pandemic.

The group “Rooftops, what if we look up?” She had this initiative to find places to take her creativity and help families from popular neighborhoods to forget the isolation in which many have lived for more than four months, producer Luisa Guzmán told Efe.

“It was almost impossible to remain still and create only from digital, even though it has also been a new learning, we live from contact with people, from living experience and it occurred to us, we gathered a group of friends and started the creative process from there, “he explained.

The new coronavirus has caused more than 525,000 infections and nearly 57,000 deaths in the more than five and a half months that it has been in Mexico.

For this reason, since March the theaters, forums and concert venues have closed their doors and those who made a living face an uphill economic situation, so many are looking for alternatives to survive the so-called “economic pandemic”.

“The first thing that was more complicated was the economic situation of our colleagues, there was no work and most of them earn from the shows or are waiting for resources from a scholarship and we also think on that side, not only to do to do, but in what way could cause an impact on their economy, “said Guzmán.

Sitting on a stool, dozens of children turn up to look curiously for the characters in the story. (EFE)

CLOSE TO HEAVEN

Minutes before the show starts, some men with makeup and dressed in black and white walk the streets with a troupe to invite families to come to the show.

People look at them in amazement and many boys and girls dance to the beat of the drums.

Families approach, place their benches or sit on the floor, some from their own rooftops and others from the park in front of the house, now transformed into a theater with black fabrics and lights.

Sitting on a stool, dozens of children turn up to look curiously for the characters in the story they hear from the speakers.

Some retain their masks, while others remove it from emotion as if that helped them see better.

Up on the roof, the puppets sing, talk and move with the blue sky in the background only overshadowed at times with clouds that promise a storm.

The sun goes down and the dolls get brighter and brighter as they joke around and interact with the children.

Performing the shows from the rooftops is a way of rediscovering the spaces and giving them a new meaning of approach, despite the healthy distance, Karina Hurtado, one of the members of the group, told EFE.

“It is being in a space that allows you to connect with many things with the world, with nature, the sky, the light, it is an open space that allows a flow and less risk for people,” he said.

The artists promote their show in the streets. (EFE)

CLOSE ART

One of the objectives of this group of artists is that the same community is the one that manages the culture, that is, that together they make the show and help make it possible, explains Karina Hurtado.

As a result of the first concert offered in the Capilla de Jesús neighborhood, in the center of the city, they have had multiple invitations from people willing to lend the roof of their house to be the scene of a show not only of puppets, but also of music or theater.

The group intends that more and more neighborhoods join this initiative as a way to bring culture closer to those who have fewer opportunities and to promote dialogue.

“The fact of meeting again is important and sharing the art that also invites us to reflect on certain things and to understand that we are part of this world, that we have to take care of it and that we have to take care of ourselves”, concluded Hurtado.