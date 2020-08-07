Mexican and Spanish productions are the new bet of Starzplay

Starzplay, the international service of streaming Starz Premium, will offer four original productions made in Spain and Mexico, ranging from a thriller starring beauty queens to productions of porn industry stars.

In a press release sent to the media, it was reported that Miss Mexico, All the Blood, Nacho vidal, An XXXL Industry and Express They will be the titles that will soon arrive on the platform and that in the United States can be seen on Starz and Pantaya.

Smartz



“As Starz continues to expand its global presence through the Starzplay platform and its international direct-to-consumer application, creating opportunities for international co-production of original content is the next step in tailoring our offering to our subscribers,” says Superna Kalle. , Vice President of Starz in the statement.

According to Kalle, the partnership with Pantaya enables Starzplay to create “unique and definitive series” for Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide.

Starz is an American premium television channel. It is the largest channel of Starz Inc, which also owns the Encore and MoviePlex channels. It is a Lionsgate company. While Pantaya is a digital transmission platform dedicated to offering content in Spanish to the Spanish-speaking and bilingual community in the United States.

In 2018, Starz launched Lifetime, a series framed in the “Latinx” movement, which highlights the values ​​of Latinos who are also Americans.

The series in detail

These are the series that can be seen in the service:

Miss Mexico (Provisional Title): Period drama set in the eighties, in Mexico. Account the training of the contestants of “Miss Mexico”. Participants will not only compete to win, but also to leave the contest alive. The series will be directed by showrunner Lucía Puenzo (The pack).

All the Blood: Thriller based on a popular series of criminal novels by the successful Mexican author, Bernardo Esquinca. The script focuses on the story of a crime journalist, Casasola, who stumbles upon a series of murders that appear to follow the rituals of Aztec sacrifices.

Nacho Vidal, An Industry XXXL: Exploration of the pornographic industry, which moves more than US $ 588 million a year, through the eyes of Nacho Vidal. This actor changed the rules of the game in the 90s when he became an international superstar.

Express: Thriller embroidering express kidnapping, the only type of crime that has increased 100 percent in the last year, according to Starzplay. It will be written by Iván Escobar (Locked Up),

There are currently no release dates, trailers, or actors announced for fiction productions. As soon as they are known, we will update this note.

