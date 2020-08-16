Mexican actress Crisanta Gómez will tell her sentences from a fitting room

Trapped in a hideous bridesmaid dress and locked in a changing room is how Mexican actress Crisanta Gómez will make viewers laugh and reflect on decision-making in the play “La Ostruz”, a monologue that will take place in a virtual.

“It is a very funny work, it is this woman called Regina who gets stuck (trapped) in her best friend’s bridesmaid dress in the changing room, there she tells how she got to that moment and what things have happened to her ”, He said in an interview.

Regina hates love, the dress she’s wearing and talks a lot. However, throughout the involuntary confinement that you will live in the fitting room, you will realize that it is time to leave bad thoughts behind.

“Like her in the dress, Regina is a little bit stuck in a crisis of something that she could not solve in a past relationship, she decides to stop being an ostrich and stop hiding her head, face her fears and go ahead and put her better face, “he said.

Teachings such as being able to fend for herself or that happiness does not depend on anyone and many laughs are some of the things that the play, directed by César Enríquez, promises, because despite maintaining the essence of the original story there will be certain modifications to be able to carry it out via virtual.

“We do not want to change it so much, we will have a direct language with the camera, we will make it part of this, not just something that is being recorded, that does have an interaction with Regina,” he said.

This is not the first time that Crisanta faces Regina, she has given her life in four previous seasons and ensures that she is very similar to her in real life, that they have even joked on the team that the character should wear her Name.

“She talks a lot and so do I, she is this person who tells you things without thinking so much, who likes her because she is sincere and I think I have experienced a crisis like her, we have all experienced a crisis of something, not necessarily love. You want to leave everything out but later you realize that this is not life that you have to forgive, continue, heal wounds and move forward, ”he explained.

New Horizons

Some of those crises that she has experienced have been because of her profession, as she assures that it is always difficult to audition for a character or a project and not be selected.

However, she has always found the strength to continue and, now that the actress will have contact with the cameras, she hopes that the doors will open to other entertainment formats, however she knows that these are difficult times.

“In January I said I’m going to do television this year and ‘bang’ comes the virus and my plans to the trash can, it will be a very good practice I hope at some point to do some television, I was taking casting courses for television and cinema because it’s something I would like to do, ”he commented.

But the actress who has participated in musicals such as “The violinist on the roof” and “Lies” assures that she is happy to be able to step on stage again.

“Well, I think that some theaters are looking for new ways to get ahead. The theater itself is complex and it is difficult to attract the venues, but it is looking for a way to revive and reach the public ”, he said.

“The Ostrich” will be broadcast on Saturday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m. local time (01:00 GMT on Sunday) by La Teatrería and the tickets of different prices are designed so that attendees have a different experience, including a live talk with Chrysanthemum.

“The 250 peso ticket includes an ‘after party’ that will be like a small meeting, we will talk with people and thus we can have this contact with the public, since we cannot have it in the room,” he says, and says godparents of the work will be the singers Sandra Echeverría and Leonardo de Lozanne.