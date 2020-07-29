Mexican actress Cecilia Romo is recovering

For celebrity Cecilia Romo, her kidney is no longer a problem.

Stronger than ever, the actress overcame her health problem, as well as a slight bleeding in the lung which could turn into a hemorrhage, according to her children Roberto and Claudia Romo.

“It is very clear to me that my mother has an enormous desire to get ahead, to live; it shows it with so much strength. After the slight lung bleeding he had, the next day the doctor told me he was expecting some kind of stiffness or something, but nothing: he had a clean, bleeding-free lung ready to function well.

“The legs began to move them; She has gained weight, mobility, has a sharper sense of humor than ever. We are very clear that she is the leader of her life, that she wants to live, and we are the club for the impressive desire she has to get ahead, ”Claudia said in an interview.

According to Romo’s descendants, the doctors will wait until this Wednesday to remove the intubation, and they foresee that, in a week, she can be discharged.

“Beto and I are together celebrating the strength of Ceci Romo knowing that this has overcome many. Each health insult is like a fall that you can lift again, but it does hurt more.

“We are united as a family admiring Ceci’s strength, knowing that she is the one who takes the baton of this; She is the one who wants it and we continue to support her, ”said Claudia.

Romo, 74, will continue with therapies, treatments and medical care to assess his recovery.