Mexican actor Raymundo Capetillo dies for COVID-19

Actor Raymundo Capetillo died from COVID-19, according to actress Laura Zapata.

“With a broken soul I receive the news that my beloved dear friend of all life @ RayCape1 has just left, he started his flight back to the Lord’s House !!! QDEP BouquetBouquetBouquet I’m going to miss you, my friend, ”Zapata said on his Twitter account.

The actor was reported hospitalized because of COVID-19 since July 5, according to his colleague Ella Laboriel.

“Dear friends, Raymundo Capetillo, my soul brother, is hospitalized by COVID-19, I ask for your prayers,” he wrote in a message on social networks.

However, no one disclosed any medical information regarding the state of health of the 76-year-old histrion, either in this case or in this other.