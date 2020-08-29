Mexican actor Manuel ‘El Loco’ Valdés dies at 89

Mexican actor and comedian Manuel “El Loco” Valdés died at dawn this Friday at the age of 89 due to brain cancer he had suffered since 2017.

“Don Manuel‘ El Loco ’Valdés has died. January 29, 1931 – August 28, 2020 QEPD ”, it could be read on the Twitter account of Televisa Espectáculos, a company where he worked for many years.

In 2017, he had undergone an operation to remove the tumor that was growing in his brain, but three years later it grew again and it was then that his health began to progressively deteriorate, the family reported in the past to national televisions.

With a slightly elaborate but spontaneous humor, Manuel “El Loco” Valdés had won the affection and laughter of the Mexican public through the small screen, the big screen and also in the theaters during an extensive career of seven decades.

The ‘Loco’ Valdés (Reform)

He was not ashamed of any kind: he danced, sang, shouted, and all without a script. Spontaneity was his hallmark.

His real name was Fernando Manuel Alfonso Gómez de Valdés y Castillo and he was born in northern Ciudad Juárez on January 29, 1931.

With his death, Mexico loses the third of four brothers who were representative icons for many generations and are a recognized lineage in entertainment.

Germán Valdés, known as Tin Tan (1915-1973) was one of the great figures of Mexican cinema between the 1940s and 1970s, while Ramón Valdés, alias Don Ramón, (1923-1988) and Antonio “El Ratón” Valdés (1930), the only one that survives, were popular for participating in the series “El Chavo del Ocho” and were truly a before and after, along with others, in Mexican comedy.

In the same way, she was a partner of the renowned telenovela actress Verónica Castro, with whom she had a son who is also dedicated to the arts, the singer and actor Cristian Castro.

“RIP MANU”, the actress wrote on her Twitter profile next to an image with a prayer.