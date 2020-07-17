MeToo activist testifies against newspaper in Depp case

An activist with the #MeToo movement said in a court document released Friday that her words were “misquoted and misused” by a British tabloid in an article accusing Johnny Depp of physically abusing his wife Amber Heard.

Depp sued News Group Newspapers, editor of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, in London’s superior court over an April 2018 article in which he was referred to as a “beating husband.” She flatly denies that she abused Heard.

The article claims that there was criticism from #MeToo activists against author JK Rowling for defending her “famous friend” Depp, who is acting in the film adaptation of her novel “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” (“Animals and where to find them ”).

The article quoted Katherine Kendall, who is an actress and activist, and says she was abused by former film producer Harvey Weinstein, saying: “It appears Amber was injured” and condemning the violence.

In a written statement as a witness, Kendall noted that he spoke in April 2018 to a woman who he later learned was a Sun reporter. She noted that the newspaper had “completely misquoted and misused her words” to achieve her goal.

“Although it is true that I was a victim of Harvey Weinstein, the rest is a lie,” said Kendall. “I was not going to ‘speak publicly’ on behalf of #MeToo or myself to criticize JK Rowling’s decision to choose Mr. Depp for the cast, nor did I accuse Mr. Depp of hurting Amber Heard, as I have no first-hand knowledge hand on this. “

Kendall also said he had heard “multiple times” that Heard was abusive to Depp.

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and were married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce. the following year and this was completed in 2017.

The Sun’s defense is based on 14 allegations made by Heard against Depp for alleged acts of violence between 2013 and 2016, in places like the actor’s private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia and a private plane.

He denies all the allegations and alleges that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship, which he compared to “a crime scene about to occur.”

In nine days of testimony, Judge Andrew Nicol has heard from Depp and several current and past employees who have endorsed his version of events.

One of Depp’s security guards, Travis McGivern, said Friday that Heard argued with Depp and threw a can of the Red Bull energy drink at him during the altercation at the couple’s penthouse in Los Angeles in March 2015.

Heard claims that Depp hit her and pulled her hair, but McGivern said “this did not happen and at no time did Mr. Depp hit Mrs. Heard.”

Two of Depp’s former partners, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, have testified as witnesses saying they could not reconcile Heard’s allegations of violence with the kind and loving man they know.

Heard will present his side of the story on Monday when he testifies.

On Friday Alejandro Romero, a custodian at the Los Angeles building where Depp and Heard lived testified that tech billionaire Elon Musk visited Heard “regularly late at night” in March 2015, while she was married to Depp.

Heard and the founder of Tesla had a relationship after she and Depp broke up.

The Sun’s attorney suggested that Romero had the date wrong, but he replied that he remembered it well because it was shortly after Depp had injured his finger.

Depp cut his fingertip when he and Heard were in Australia while he was filming a “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie in March 2015. Depp claims that Heard cut it by throwing a bottle of vodka, she denies it.

Romero said that a friend of his was “a big fan of Mr. Depp” and he was concerned that he would not be able to play the guitar. This is how I remember it and then the same day I saw Mr. Musk. “