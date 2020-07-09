Metallica gang injects dollars against coronavirus

Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation will provide a second round of new grants totaling $ 295,000 to five organizations doing essential work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, the band continues to support Feeding America, Crew Nation, The United States Bartenders Guild Foundation and Direct Relief, while adding this time its support to MusicCares, which helps professionals in the music industry.

“We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of fans and friends around the world, as many continue to face unimaginable challenges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thanks to your contributions to our fundraising events during #MetallicaMondays, our #MonthOfGiving and directly to our website, in addition to a significant donation from our friends at @salesforce, we are pleased to announce that #AWMH will provide a second round of new grants for a total of $ 295,000 to five organizations doing essential work during this difficult time, “the group announced.

Last April, the band contributed through its non-profit foundation 350 thousand euros to fight the coronavirus to the four organizations mentioned.

The goal of the All Within My Hands Foundation, which began working in 2016 in San Rafael, California, is to help create sustainable communities by addressing issues of hunger and worker education and encouraging volunteerism.