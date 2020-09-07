Messi leads a FIFA dream team to kick the coronavirus

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The superstar of Barcelona and the Argentine national team, Lionel messi, leads a campaign orchestrated by FIFA and the World Health Organization, whose goal is to create awareness and combat the new coronavirus

.

“Pass the message to kick out the coronavirus” is the name of the initiative that invites you to follow five steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to the WHO guide. “The campaign focuses on hand washing, the proper way to sneeze, as well as the importance of avoiding touching your face, maintaining the appropriate physical distance and that those who do not feel well stay home,” says the statement from the FIFA, published this March 23 on its website.

Lionel Messi, Alisson Becker, Samuel Eto’o, Gianluigi Buffon and Carli Lloyd are some of the figures that can be seen in the video that FIFA shared on its website and social networks.

“We need to work as a team to combat the coronavirus,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in the statement. “I call on the entire soccer community to join us, supporting this campaign and making the message go even further,” he added.

This digital campaign, which will be broadcast in 13 languages, has the collaboration of 28 footballers, men and women.



The coronavirus has infected more than 374,000 people and caused more than 16,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail on the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

However, on March 23, 100,000 people worldwide were reported to have recovered from COVID-19.

