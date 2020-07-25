Messenger Kids reaches 70 more countries and adds new features

Jason Cipriani/CNET



Facebook continues to bet on its dedicated application for children, Messenger Kids.

The company said in a blog post on April 22 that Messenger Kids extends to 70 new countries including Spain, and that it also adds new features that will be gradually implemented in different territories.

One of these functions of this app is Supervised Friending, which allows children to add new friends, although always with the supervision of their parents. Until now, parents could only send invitations and approve the ones their children received.

Another of the integrated functions will allow parents to approve their children to interact with other adults, such as teachers, in order to create study groups or extracurricular activities within the application.

These new options are already available in the United States and will gradually reach the rest of the territories. In addition to these options, in the United States, Canada and Latin America, parents will have an option with which they can decide if they want their children’s name and profile picture to be visible to their contacts.

Messenger Kids premiered in 2017 and since then it has not stopped winning detractors and being involved in controversy, which is why Facebook has been forced to reinforce the parental controls of the tool.

In January 2019, children’s advocates they sent a letter to the company asking him to shut down the app, after a class-action lawsuit against the company claimed that the social network tricked the minors into spending their parents’ money on online games. In July of the same year, a report claimed that a bug in app allowed kids to chat with strangers.

