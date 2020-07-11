Messenger adds new security notifications

Facebook



Facebook announced a new security feature for its Messenger messaging app, which aims to prevent potentially harmful interactions and possible scams.

“Our strategy to keep people safe on Messenger is focused not only on giving them the information and controls they need to prevent abuse from happening, but also on detecting it and responding quickly if it occurs,” wrote Jay Sullivan, managing director of Messenger products, privacy and security on the Messenger blog on May 21.

This notification will appear every time users interact with a suspicious new contact, and will offer options to block or ignore the conversation. According to Facebook, this function is available on Android from the month of March and in the next few weeks it will reach more iOS users worldwide.

The social media giant said they developed these recommendations with machine learning technology (machine learning) which is capable of analyzing signs of suspicious behavior. “We use machine learning to detect and disable the accounts of adults involved in inappropriate interactions with children,” Facebook said.

