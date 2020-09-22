Meri Fasal Mera Byora 2020 [पंजीकरण] हरियाणा मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा

Digital India is a program that is launched by the government of India to digitize the process of the government. In this Pandemic era, every person would like to do the work from home.

The person will not want to visit the office or any department for their work. The government is trying to provide all the information on an online way to implement the digital India program through India.

Here, the government has made a portal for the farmers of the Haryana state. The government wants to deliver all the related information to the farmer about their crop and insurance information on their home.

The farmer can deliver the information on their mobile or internet for the portal named Meri Fasal Mera Byora. We will discuss this portal in this article.

About Meri Fasal Mera Byora Portal

The Haryana government has launched this scheme for the betterment of the farmer of the state. The government launched this scheme to avail of the benefits of various government schemes to the farmers of the state.

This scheme is found by the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar. The Meri Fasal Mera Byora is one type of portal prepared by the state government. The portal will give the information to the farmers of the state related to farming.

The farmer will able to know the various details on cropping season, soil health card, etc. Under this portal, the Haryana government will also provide the insurance cover to the farmers of the state. That means the government will give the insurance to each farmer who has registered themselves to the portal.

To get the information created to the farming, the farmer has to register themselves on the portal. This portal is the E-Kharid portal for the farmer. The launching of the portal is part of the Digital India program.

The government has targeted to digitize every process of the government. With the help of the portal, The farmer will get the insurance cover of the crop, farming advice, weather information for the harvest, soil information, etc.

Benefits of the Portal:

This portal is prepared by collaborating with the Haryana state agriculture marketing board and citizens resources information department, and the agriculture and farmer welfare department. This department has made this portal in cooperation. Under this portal, the farmer will be provided with the insurance plan and protected plans.

If the crop of the farmer is failed due to unwanted weather conditions, then they will get the financial cover under this portal. This portal will give the benefits of all the government scheme at one platform.

All the government scheme that is launched for the development of the farmer will be available on this portal. The farmer will get all the related information related to the project and also get more information about how to apply in the various schemes and what are the benefits of this scheme.

The farmer can elaborate on all the projects, and they can choose the plan they want to take advantage of.

The Registration Process of the Portal

The farmer has to register on the portal to get all the information. To register themselves on the portal, they have visited the official website of the scheme. All the procedure for the registration is given here.