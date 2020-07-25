Mel Gibson says he was hospitalized for coronavirus

Mel Gibson was hospitalized for a week in Los Angeles in April after testing positive for COVID-19, his representative reported Friday.

The 64-year-old actor and director made a full recovery and is “doing very well,” the representative said, adding that Gibson has tested negative for “numerous” subsequent tests.

Gibson is the latest in a long list of celebrities who have revealed they suffered from the disease such as actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, television commentator George Stephanopoulos and singer Pink.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that can go away in a couple of weeks, for others, especially older adults or people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more severe symptoms and even be fatal.

The United States has more than 4 million registered cases of coronavirus and more than 140,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.