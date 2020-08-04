Meghan Markle to narrate elephant documentary for Disney Plus

Samir Hussein



Retired from acting since 2017, the former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, returned to Hollywood to narrate the documentary film. Elephant, from Disney, scheduled to premiere on April 3 on the Disney Plus platform.

The original film was produced by Disneynature, a Disney studio specializing in wildlife documentaries. Elephant It tells the story of the elephant Shani and her enthusiastic son Jomo as they travel hundreds of kilometers through the Kalahari Desert, from the Okavango Delta to the Zambezi River, “as countless generations of elephants have done before them.”

According to the Disney statement, Shani and her one-year-old son Jomo are among the last elephants on the planet to undertake these long migrations. The herd is led by Gaia, Shani’s older sister, on a journey where water is crucial for crossing the Kalahari desert.

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex after her marriage to Prince Harry of England on May 19, 2018, American Markle was known for her role as an actress in the series. Suits. Meghan and Harry recently left their official duties as part of the British royal house, something that caused them to lose their noble titles in early 2020.

In these days a video of July 2019, recorded during the London premiere of the film, has resurfaced The Lion King, in which Prince Harry is seen telling then-Disney chief executive Robert Iger that his wife Meghan was professionally speaking.

The newspaper The Times from London reported on January 11, 2020 that Markle would narrate a documentary for Disney in exchange for the company making a donation to the Elephants Without Borders foundation.

The movie Elephant premieres April 3 on Disney Plus.

