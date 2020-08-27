Meeting between Facebook and organizers of the boycott against him fails

Angela Lang / CNET



Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, met with organizers of the #StopHateforProfit advertising boycott to offer solutions to combat hate speech within the platform. .

After the meeting, however, which was held on Tuesday, July 7, the civil organizations behind the #StopHateforProfit campaign indicated that “Facebook is not yet ready to address vitriolic hatred on its platform” and rated the response of the social network as disappointing.

“#StopHateForProfit heard nothing to convince us that Zuckerberg and his colleagues are taking action. Instead of committing to a timeline to root out hate and misinformation on Facebook, company leaders offered the same old talking points. to try to appease us without meeting our demands, “said Jessica J. Gonzalez, co-CEO of Free Press.



For its part, the Facebook spokesperson, Andy Stone, released a statement on Twitter indicating that today’s meeting was an opportunity for Facebook to hear from the organizers of the campaign and to reaffirm the company’s commitment to combat hate on the platform. “They want Facebook to be free of hate speech and so do we. That is why it is so important that we work to get this right,” the statement read.

Currently the #StopHateforProfit campaign has the support of more than 900 companies, and in their latest statement the organizers released a list of ten recommendations for Facebook. Among the recommendations is the elimination of groups of white supremacy, anti-Semitism and those who publish disinformation about vaccines, who deny the holocaust and climate change.

Facebook is also being asked to allow individuals facing severe harassment to speak to an employee, hire a C-level executive with a civil rights background, and for the social network to notify companies when their ads are displayed. next to content removed or tagged by Facebook.

“This is not over. We will continue to expand the boycott until Facebook takes our demands seriously. We will not be distracted by the Facebook spin today or any day. Mark, Sheryl and their colleagues have a lot of work to do to make Facebook a better place. for everyone, and they need to do it now, “González said.