Meet the shoe designer helping shape Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ look

In her new observe “London Boy,” Taylor Swift sings about all her favorite British points, from Camden Market and extreme tea to Shoreditch and watching rugby in the pub.

Nevertheless she may as correctly have included UK designer Kat Maconie, whose daring, vibrant sneakers the 29-year-old hitmaker has reached for on various occasions since she began promoting her new album “Lover,” from her Amazon Prime Day dwell efficiency in July to the Teen Choice Awards in August.

Maconie launched her namesake label in 2009, and it wasn’t prolonged until her sneakers landed a royal platform courtesy of 1 different pop star: Jessie J, who wore the mannequin’s towering “Velma” ankle boots whereas singing in the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee dwell efficiency in 2012.

“It was a poignant second for me,” Maconie knowledgeable Net web page Six Trend. “It was great to see her perform in [my shoes] along with to be part of such a historic British event that was coated worldwide. Undecided they’re the Queen’s sort, though,” she added with amusing.

Considering Maconie’s give consideration to sturdy block heels barely than spindly stilettos, it’s little marvel that her sneakers are a particular hit with performers, like Zara Larsson, Kelly Rowland — and Swift, who stepped out in her 5-inch “Pammy” platforms whereas heading to the Stonewall Inn for a shock effectivity in June, pairing them with pink sequin shorts and an similar blazer.

“I was out for tapas on Bermondsey Avenue in London with my husband Jamie and my Labradoodle Doris, and abruptly had a substantial amount of messages come by the use of from my PR supervisor,” Maconie recalled. “I couldn’t think about it! We immediately ordered one different bottle of wine to have enjoyable. I really designed that platform silhouette for my wedding ceremony in Capri, so it launched once more extreme fully glad recollections.”

The sort swiftly purchased out. And since then, the “You Should Calm Down” singer has continued to placed on the designer’s assertion footwear for press days, performances and crimson carpets, from the bejeweled “Dee” sandals ($311) she picked for a mural {photograph} op in Brooklyn to the disco ball-inspired “Frida” heels ($362) she sported for the aforementioned Amazon dwell efficiency.

“Everyone knows Taylor has various our varieties; nonetheless, we under no circumstances know when she’s going to placed on them,” Maconie talked about. “And so it’s all the time a terrific shock, and makes me smile for a really very long time after!”

And whereas Maconie suspects it was Swift’s stylist, Joseph Cassell, who launched her to the mannequin in the first place (“We’ve got now a terrific relationship with [him], and I like his type,” she talked about), the designer isn’t shocked that her aesthetic appeals to the singer.

“As a mannequin, we create sneakers which might be forward-thinking, daring and playful, which totally aligns with Taylor’s sense of trend and creativity,” she well-known.

As for whether or not or not a design partnership could possibly be of their future, à la Swift’s newest team-up with Stella McCartney?

“We would wish to collaborate with Taylor on a shoe line,” Maconie enthused. “100%.”