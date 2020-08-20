Meet the cast of Guillermo del Toro to star in his version of Pinocchio

The stop-motion version that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro prepares of Pinocchio for Netflix already has a full cast of voices, including actors Gregory Mann and David Bradley in lead roles, Deadline reported.

Mann, who is new to the industry, will play Pinocchio, while Bradley, known for his work on the Harry Potter franchise and the Game of Thrones series, will play Geppetto.

It was previously reported that Ewan McGregor would also be linked to the project as the voice of Pepito Grillo, and he will be joined by other artists, in roles to be announced, such as Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson and Burn Gorman.

The feature film, based on the classic book The Adventures of Pinocchio, by Carlo Collodi, will follow the journey of a wooden boy who magically comes to life by the wish of his creator father; It will be set in the rise of fascism in Benito Mussolini’s Italy.

“After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner on Netflix. We’ve spent a lot of time casting an extraordinary cast and crew, and we’ve been blessed with Netflix’s continued support to move forward quietly and carefully, hardly missing a beat.

“We all love and practice animation with great passion and we believe it is the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a whole new way,” said Del Toro, who will be co-directing the film with Mark Gustafson.

It was last fall that principal photography on the film began at the ShadowMachine studio in Portland, Oregon, and despite the pandemic, production has continued uninterrupted, albeit with some changes.

The script was written by Del Toro and Patrick McHale; the lyrics of some of the songs were also worked by the Mexican together with Katz, with music by Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat.

The original design of the main character was created by Gris Grimly, while the rest of the figures that will star in the film are built by Mckinnon and Saunders, who worked on the film The Corpse of the Bride, by Tim Burton.

Del Toro is co-producing Pinocho with Lisa Henson and Blanca Lista, from The Jim Henson Company; Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of ShadowMachine; as well as Gary Undar of Exile Entertainment; and Grimly Gray.



