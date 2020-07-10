MediaTek to supply Honor with processors: report

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



Honor will count on MediaTek to provide processors for their next cell phones.

At a press conference after the launch of Honor X10 in China reported by TechRadar, Zhao Ming, the president of Honor’s business unit, said that his company will opt for MediaTek’s range of 5G chips for its future products. The news comes after the former maker of HiSilicon chips for the brand’s phones, TSMC, halted new orders for Huawei and Honor due to a new order from President Donald Trump. This order prevents chip makers like TSMC from delivering supplies to Huawei with domestic technology, one more rung in the U.S. veto imposed on Huawei in May 2019, and which recently extended to 2021.

Given the extension of the veto and the news that the US wants to cut off chip supply to Huawei, the Chinese government said it is preparing to take actions and restrictive measures against several US companies. Potential companies affected by these Chinese government measures include Apple, Cisco and Qualcomm, which would face investigations into antitrust measures under Chinese law. China also said it would also suspend all aircraft purchases from the US-based Boeing.

Honor has not released any official statement regarding Zhao Ming’s statements or his association with MediaTek. CNET en Español sent the company a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

