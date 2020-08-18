‘Mecano series would be impossible’ according to vocalist Ana Torroja

If Ana Torroja, the voice of Mecano, is asked if she would like a series to be made with the history of the famous Spanish trio, the answer is quick and clear: “No”, said the singer, and then she smiled.

“Well, first because it would be impossible, because we would drive the producer or the scriptwriter crazy,” added Ana.

The interpreter made history in music in Spanish with Nacho and José María Cano in the 1980s.

“It would be three different versions of events. Maybe we should do three different series, I don’t know, “he continued.

The singer, who recently had an online concert, noted that several times they have approached with the intention of even making a movie about the group.

“There are books and things out there, but it would be practically impossible.”

On the other hand, the singer wants with all her heart to sing before her audience again, but she knows that for now she has to wait.

At 60 years of life, Ana wears an enviable image and overflows with energy in her live concerts.

“Thank God and my family I must have grateful genetics and part of the sport I have always liked,” he said.

Ana stays at her home in Mexico City.

“I say that I am a citizen of the world, as I travel so much … I think this is the longest time I have spent in one place. Thus, jerkily, without moving ”, she assured.