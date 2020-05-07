NEWS

‘MBC’s True Story’ confronts Hara’s mother

May 7, 2020
Reporters and workers from ‘MBC’s True Story’ sought out Hara’s organic mother. 

The Might sixth episode of the present featured Hara’s brother, Goo Ho In, who’s presently in a contentious authorized battle along with his mother who’s making an attempt to say Hara’s belongings, regardless that she deserted the 2 youngsters at a younger age. Hara’s mother has gained more and more unfavorable consideration as a result of her habits, together with asking celebrities for photographs at her daughter’s funeral. 

Goo Hara’s mother didn’t reply to questions from the reporters and informed them: “No. I’ve nothing to say. Why are you doing this?” When requested about her authorized battle relating to Hara’s inheritance, she said: “I’ve nothing to say. Please depart.” 

