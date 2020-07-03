Mazatlán FC has not played its first game, but it already has its memes

On June 2, a rumor that everyone knew in the Mexican soccer environment was confirmed: Morelia will no longer have representation in Liga MX and the Michoacán franchise would go to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, which meant the end of Monarcas in the first division.

“The Club Atlético Morelia, SA de CV announced the beginning of the proceedings before the Mexican Football Federation and the Liga MX to change headquarters to the city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa. For the first time in history, the soccer of the The highest category of our country will arrive in Mazatlán, one of the important ports in Latin America, with an innovative project that will seek to promote the tireless spirit of the people of Sinaloa, “was the statement sent to the press.

Six days after that announcement, the “new” team, which will not change its sports structure, announces its “arrival” in Mazatlán, with a video and a shield that has generated many comments on Twitter.

Some tweeters found similarities between the Mazatlán crest and the emblems of other franchises, especially with that of the Miami International Club, of the MLS, which belongs to David Beckham.

The Apertura tournament of Mexican soccer is expected to start on Friday, July 17, it will be then when Mazatlán will take action, before that we will see some of the reactions that its presentation left on the bird’s social network:

