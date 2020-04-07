‘Max Reload and the Nether Blasters’ With Kevin Smith Lands At MVD Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: MVD Leisure Group has picked up the North American distribution rights to Max Reload and the Nether Blasters, a gaming action-adventure movie written and directed by Scott Conditt and Jeremy Tremp. Jay and Silent Bob and Comedian E-book Males’s Kevin Smith stars alongside Tom Plumley (Upright Citizen’s Brigade alum), Hassie Harrison (Tacoma FD), Joey Morgan (Scouts Information to the Zombie Apocalypse), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Joseph D. Reitman (Cash Monster), Charlie Talbert (The Large Brief), and Greg Grunberg (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker). MVD will launch the pic in theaters and on a number of VOD platforms this summer season.

The plot follows a small city online game retailer clerk who should go from zero to hero after unintentionally unleashing the forces of evil from a cursed Colecovision recreation… Max Jenkins’ gaming fantasies collide with actuality when a legendary “misplaced” installment of the Nether Sport collection seems on the retailer counter of his office, Fallout Video games. Unbeknownst to Max, the recreation bears a “Curse of The Ages”, and in enjoying it, he has simply unlocked the Nether, an historic malevolent pressure of evil from the cartridge, upon his small hometown. Together with a mysterious masked man and his two finest mates, Liz and Reggie, Max should determine how one can beat the Nether at its personal recreation earlier than it’s recreation over for humanity.

Lin Shaye (Insidious), Martin Kove (Cobra Kai) and Wil Wheaton (The Large Bang Principle) spherical out the solid. Producers are Tremp, Conditt, and Grunberg.

“After being in Star Wars I believed the subsequent logical step could be to work with these grasp filmmakers in Phoenix, Arizona on an indie sci-fi comedy with a slant in the direction of gaming, mentioned Grunberg. “I would like a brand new agent! I like this movie a lot and can’t await the world to see it. And with the assist of everybody at MVD the time is correct to degree up.”

Added Tremp and Conditt: “We’re so stoked to lastly be releasing Max Reload to audiences! It’s been a protracted and magical highway making this movie with some superb folks and it’s lastly time to press PLAY!”

“We’re thrilled to deliver this distinctive action-adventure to audiences, and are particularly excited to companion with Conditt & Tremp and the manufacturing group on the launch,” remarked Eric D. Wilkinson of MVD Leisure.

Wilkinson brokered the take care of Noor Ahmed of Reder & Feig LLP on behalf of the filmmakers and CineForge Media.