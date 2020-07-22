Matthew McConaughey and Canelo Álvarez tell you in Spanish: Cover your mouth

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Actor Matthew McConaughey stars in Saúl Canelo Álvarez an information campaign to highlight the importance of the mask in the fight against coronavirus

. In addition to the important message, we discovered that Matthew speaks Spanish very well and that we can even call him simply “Mateo”.

“Good morning, afternoon and evening, here is Matthew McConaughey with a message for everyone. Please, if you are going to leave home, be sure to wear a mask. I have a friend, a champion who also has a message for you,” says the actor. at the beginning of the video, posted on April 28 on Instagram.



Then, our friend Mateo introduces us to his buddy, world boxing champion Saúl Canelo Álvarez, who enriches the vocabulary of the message, speaking of the “pinche” coronavirus.

“Hello friends, here to remind you that we are facing a great battle against the coronavirus, we have to beat it together. How? Stay home as much as you can and if you are going out, wear a mask or bandana, remember to take care of our family and friends, we are going to beat this fucking coronavirus, all together, “explained the boxer. You can see the video below.

The Oscar winner for Dallas Buyers Club (2013) and the current world middleweight champion later join in a single voice to say: “I use them (the mask) to take care of you, you use one to protect me. When we all use one, we all together we take care, thank you very much and just keep living. “

The little friends

Surely you are wondering how the friendship between the Mexican and the American actor was born. Well, the television network Telemundo had the same curiosity and interviewed Mateo or Matthew on April 28. The 50-year-old artist confessed that he met the boxer five years ago, in an installment of the Golden Globes and that he was a great admirer of the athlete. So he decided to add it to the video, so that the message would reach more people.

Canelo also spoke and said he did not hesitate when he was contacted for the Spanish-language campaign to wear masks. “I think this message that you want to give is important, for all of us it is important to take care of ourselves 100 percent. I know that there are many people who do not believe in what is happening, but this time it is true and you have to take care of yourself,” he explained. the successful boxer.

“A lot of people are dying, we have to take all this very seriously and really take care of ourselves, because if we all do it, we are going to get out of this,” said the Mexican.

The coronavirus, first detected in the city of Wuhan, in central China, last December, has already infected more than 3 million people and caused more than 215,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in large detail on the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

