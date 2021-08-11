Mathil Full Movie Download in High Quality Leaked by Movierulz

The illegal piracy website Movierulz contains a large collection of Tamil movies.

The illegal piracy website Movierulz has leaked the Tamil film Mathil on the day of the release.

It is illegal to watch a film on a piracy website.

Mathil Full Movie Download in High Quality:

Mathil is a Tamil film that is full of drama. The film Mathil has received positive reviews from the audience. The film Mathil has received 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Tamil film Mathil is a social drama film. In this film Mathil, a common man, stands for his rights, and he wants to fight against a corrupt politician.

The film Mathil was directed by Mithran Jawahar. The Tamil film Mathil stars K. S. Ravikumar, Mime Gopi, and Madhumita.

G. Balamurugan did the cinematography of the Tamil film Mathil, and it was edited by M. Thiyagarajan. LV Muthu Ganesh gave the music in the film Mathil.

The film Mathil was made under S S Group. Zee5 distributed the Tamil film Mathil. Let’s see the cast of the Tamil film Mathil.

Mathil Cast:

Find the cast of the Tamil film Mathil below.

K. S. Ravikumar as Lakshmikanthan Mime Gopi as Senathipathi Srinath as a Sub-inspector Aathreyaa as Hacker Madhumitha Divya Duraisamy as shanmathi Shanjith as Vinoth Lollu Sabha Swaminathan Raja Simman Kathadi Ramamurthy

Let’s talk about the release date of the Tamil film Mathil.

Mathil Release Date:

The Tamil film Mathil was released on 14th April 2021. It was released on the OTT platform Zee5. The film Mathil has received a good response from the audience.

The film Mathil was released in the Tamil language. The running time of the film Mathil is 104 minutes. The film Mathil is available to watch on many popular piracy websites but do not use any of them because all of them contain a pirated version of the Tamil film Mathil.

Use only legal platforms to watch a film. There are so many legal platforms available such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, ALTBalaji, MX Player, SonyLIV, Hulu, Ullu, etc.

If we get any other update about the Tamil film Mathil, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the Tamil film Mathil.

Mathil Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the Tamil film Mathil below. It was released by Zee5 on 6th April 2021. Let’s watch it.

