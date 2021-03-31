Master Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmywap.

Master is an action thriller movie. In the film Master, there is an alcoholic professor who teaches in Juvenile School. At the school, he meets with the dangerous gangster that uses the children for illegal activities. It is the story of the film Master.

The main cast and crew of the film Master include Vijay as John “J.D.” Durairaj, Vijay Sethupathi as Bhavani, Malavika Mohanan as Charulatha “Charu” Prasad, Arjun Das as Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj as Bhargav, Gouri G. Kishan as Savitha, Andrea Jeremiah as Vaanathi, Nassar as the college’s founder, and Azhagam Perumal as Principal Ambaiya Samuel.

The remaining cast members of the film Master includes Ciby Bhuvana Chandran as Sri, Master Akshay Kumar, Master Mahendran as the Young Bhavani, Kulappulli Leela as the Juvenile School Cook, Ramya Subramanian as Ramya, Rajesh, Mahanadi Shankar as the Jail Warden, Arun Alexander as Bhavani’s Enemy, Raja Rani Pandian, Sai Dheena as Dheena, and Ramesh Thilak as Juvenile School Warden.

It also includes Chetan as College Teacher, Mathew Varghese as a professor, Sathish, Kalyani Natarajan as a professor, Mona, Vishalini, Surekha Vani as Abuser’s Mother, Soundarya Bala Nandakumar, Lintu Rony as a College Professor, Dheena as Sheena, Lallu, Udayaraj, Vikkie Baskarraj, Master Poovaiyar as Undiyal, Dhilip, Sangeetha V as Madhi, and Shankar Dass.

The shooting of the film Master was started on 3rd October 2019. On IMDb, the film Master has rated 7.1 out of 10. The film Master is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Master was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto. The dialogues in the film Master were written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Pon Parthiban. Lokesh Kanagaraj also did the screenplay in the film Master.

Anirudh Ravichander gave the music in the film Master. The budget of the film Master was 135 crores INR, and it has collected around 263-300 crores INR.

The cinematography and the editing of the film Master were completed by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj, respectively.

The film Master was made under XB Film Creators, and Seven Screen Studios distributed it. It was released on 13th January 2021. The length of the film Master is 179 minutes. Find the trailer of the film Master.

