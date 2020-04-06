Marvel’s New Phase 4 Slate: Every MCU Movie Release Date (2020-2022)

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been fully revamped as a result of COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic. The unique schedule featured the extremely anticipated launch of Black Widow in just below one month, however with the continued unfold of the coronavirus and the shutdown of US film theaters, Black Widow’s (Scarlett Johansson) first solo outing needed to be rescheduled, setting off a cascade of delays all through Marvel’s slate.

Phase Three ended with Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, appearing as an epilogue for Avengers: Endgame, which concluded the Infinity Saga and featured the departure of MCU mainstays like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans). Although it was the top of an period, it was removed from the top of the franchise. Phase 4 was formally laid out at San Diego Comedian-Con 2019, unveiling a bunch of upcoming motion pictures and TV exhibits. All gave the impression to be going as deliberate, with Marvel revving up for its subsequent era.

Although Marvel’s Disney+ exhibits, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, are nonetheless scheduled to launch in 2020, virtually your entire MCU function movie releases have been modified. Right here is the whole up to date MCU schedule from 2020-2022.

Black Widow: November 6, 2020

The primary film to endure by the hands of the pandemic is Black Widow. This one is over a decade within the making, as Natasha Romanoff debuted in 2010’s Iron Man 2. Since then she has been a supporting participant in her fellow Avengers’ solo flicks. Despite the fact that she was killed off in Endgame, she is, eventually, getting a highlight of her personal. The prequel is ready between Captain America: Civil Conflict and Avengers: Infinity Conflict, and the main target is on Natasha reuniting together with her Russian household to take down the villainous Taskmaster.

Regardless of its heavy advertising and 10 years of ready, Black Widow‘s launch is including on a complete six months. Initially set to hit theaters on Might 1, 2020, the brand new date is November 6, 2020.

Eternals: February 12, 2021

The subsequent movie on the docket is a wholly new MCU property. Set over hundreds of years, Eternals follows a band of immortals who’ve lengthy stood on the sidelines for the universe’s largest conflicts. The forged options new MCU characters performed by a star-studded lineup together with Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

With out an Eternals trailer, Marvel die-hards will proceed to take a position concerning the movie’s particulars. Although the preliminary plan was a November 6, 2020 opening, Black Widow now occupies that date, bumping Eternals’ to February 12, 2021. This resolution leaves the MCU with solely one huge display screen look in 2020, breaking a decade-long custom that noticed no less than two MCU movies launched per yr.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Might 7, 2021

One other contemporary introduction to the franchise, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the extremely anticipated introduction of Shang-Chi. With Simu Liu on the forefront, the movie has the excellence of introducing the MCU’s first Asian lead, and the reference to the Ten Rings implicates the return of the Mandarin, whose function in Iron Man 3 divided MCU followers.

As a result of Eternals has moved into its unique launch window, Shang-Chi will transfer ahead 4 months to accommodate. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit theaters on Might 7, 2021.

Spider-Man 3: July 16, 2021

Since getting into the MCU, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has develop into broadly fashionable. His solo motion pictures, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, established the MCU’s distinctive tackle Peter Parker after his first cross-over look in Captain America: Civil Conflict. The third installment in his solo franchise is anticipated to choose up on the cliffhanger ending of Far From Dwelling, which noticed Peter framed for Mysterio’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) loss of life.

Luckily for MCU followers, Sony has not delayed Spider-Man 3, which continues to be set for July 16, 2021, solely two months after Shang-Chi. With the rights to Spider-Man, Sony has tried to cross over its Spiderverse releases with the MCU, teasing a connection within the Morbius trailer. Morbius will launch on March 19, 2021, simply 4 months earlier than Spider-Man 3, and followers will uncover simply how associated Sony’s Marvel motion pictures and the principle MCU are.

Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity: November 5, 2021

Regardless of his outstanding function in Avengers: Infinity Conflict, Physician Unusual‘s second installment has been lengthy overdue – 5 years within the making. Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity is ready to be one of many MCU’s most formidable tasks but, with early rumors hinting that this may be Marvel’s first horror film. Although these rumors have been walked again, the multiverse permits the movie to journey in new inventive instructions, and Physician Unusual 2 might have essential connections to Disney+’s WandaVision sequence.

Beforehand scheduled for Might 7, 2021, Stephen Unusual’s return has been pushed again seven months, hitting theaters on November 5, 2021.

Thor: Love and Thunder: February 18, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder is among the many most extremely anticipated Phase 4 choices on the way in which. Following the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi’s return to the director’s chair, Natalie Portman rejoining the MCU in a essential function for the first time since Thor: The Darkish World, and the information that Tessa Thompson confirmed MCU-newcomer Christian Bale will play the movie’s villain all served to construct much more anticipation for the fourth solo Thor film.

Initially schedule for November 5, 2021, Thor will return to the large display screen on February 18, 2022.

Black Panther 2: Might 8, 2022

Black Panther was a crucial and monetary smash hit, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and creating a rare following. Black Panther 2 was introduced this previous summer time, and director Ryan Coogler is ready to return. Not a lot is understood about Black Panther 2′s plot, however contemplating the primary movie’s cultural cache, the sequel stays one of the extremely anticipated releases on Marvel’s slate.

Breaking the development of shifting launch dates, Black Panther 2 was introduced for Might 8, 2022 and stays in that spot. The primary movie nonetheless holds field workplace information for the month of February, which was lengthy thought-about a weaker launch month; sticking with an early summer time launch signifies Marvel’s plans to additional capitalize on such a profitable franchise.

Captain Marvel 2: July 8, 2022

The furthest movie away on the Phase 4 calendar can be the newest confirmed. Captain Marvel was an enormous success in 2019, grossing over $1 billion worldwide, and as Marvel Studios introduced the modifications to the slate, the studio additionally confirmed Captain Marvel 2. Brie Larson’s return as Carol Danvers is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Although the coronavirus’ human price is a very powerful aspect of the disaster, the shifting launch dates is a disappointment to many Marvel followers. Nonetheless, from sequels to origin tales, Phase 4 has all of it, and there is lots to stay up for because the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s motion pictures ultimately hit theaters.

