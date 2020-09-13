Marvel puts the Falcon and the Winter Soldier on hiatus due to coronavirus

Marvel



The Serie The Falcon and The Winter Soldierof the service of streaming Disney Plus is the production most recently affected by the coronavirus crisis. After the delay in the production of the new James Bond tape and Mission Impossible 7, in Italy, production of the Marvel series was shut down in Prague after the government imposed restrictions on travel and events, at a time when many countries around the world are taking steps to try to contain the covid-19 outbreak.

The production of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier filming had started last week in Prague until its closing, according to Deadline. The cast and crew will return to Atlanta, where most of the series has been filming for months. It was not said if the leads, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, were in Prague.

For its part, production of the latest film in the Mission Impossible saga, starring Tom Cruise, was halted for similar reasons, as was the next iteration of the 007 agent franchise, whose release was postponed until November, instead of April.

