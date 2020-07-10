Marvel and Disney are present in charity masks

Disney Store launched a collection of reusable (hygienic, non-surgical) face masks, inspired by characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, whose sales will be for the benefit of the Red Cross and units will be assigned to several local NGOs.

Many characters take center stage, from classics like Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh or Minnie Mouse, to the essential Disney princesses; as well as the latest Pixar characters, such as Forky from Toy Story 4 or, from the ‘Star Wars’ saga, such as Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian.

100 percent of the profits from the sales of these masks will be donated to various NGOs. At the European level, a distribution of 100,000 units is foreseen for needy families. In Spain, several local NGOs will also have a donation of these masks, with the aim of offering help and inspiration to children in critical and isolated situations.

“We hope that this donation of funds and fabric masks by Disney will help children and families in need,” said Carlos Garaboz, director of the Disney Store in Spain and Portugal, in a statement.

Protection and assistance to needy families

“This donation has a significant impact for the people we serve within our Red Cross Respond plan against Covid-19,” said José Carlos García Yonte, head of Alliances with Companies and Social Responsibility of the Red Cross in the Community of Madrid, in the same statement.

García Yonte affirmed that this initiative will provide essential protection and care for children with social difficulties. The masks have been tested by external laboratories and meet the requirements for filtration and breathability.

Masks for children (Reform)

The masks will be available for pre-sale exclusively on the Disney Store website starting this July 8, in packs of four. The price will be 22 euros in four sizes: small, medium, large and extra large. The first orders are expected to be made in August.

These masks can also be found in the United States.