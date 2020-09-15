Mars 2020 already has an official name: Perseverance

NASA



NASA is preparing to start another trip to Mars and this Thursday, March 5, the space agency announced the official name of the vehicle of the Mars 2020 mission which is scheduled to launch in July.

The robot whose mission is to search for signs of microbiotic life on Mars and its official name is Perseverance. The new name was chosen through a competition among students from all over the country, in which participants had to write an essay on the name they proposed for the robot.

The winner is a 13-year-old seventh grader named Alex Mather who lives in Burke, Virginia.

For years, this new robotic rover of the Red Planet has been known simply as Mars 2020, but in 2019 NASA launched the contest in which more than 4,000 people reviewed more than 28,000 proposals to narrow the list of possibilities to 155. The winning name was chosen from among these nine finalist names: Endurance, Tenacity, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude and Courage.

Perseverance (perseverance, in Spanish) will join its robotic brothers on the Martian surface: Sojourner, Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity on the surface of our neighboring planet.

You can see the event where the official name was revealed in the video below:

The new rover will carry a series of instruments designed to search for evidence of past microbiotic life on Mars, to collect samples that will be sent back to Earth in the future, and to collect data that would help pave the way for possible human exploration of Mars. .

After its launch, scheduled for July, Perseverance will travel to Jezero Crater, believed to have been covered by a lake in the past. The rover is expected to reach its destination on February 18, 2021.

