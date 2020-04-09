Married At First Sight 10: Will Derek & Katie Stay Together At Decision Day?

Derek and Katie have had fairly the emotional rollercoaster since their premiere on The Lifetime Channel‘s Married at First Sight. With numerous arguments and a transparent conflict of personalities, will the married couple keep collectively or break up?

As married strangers, Katie and Derek started to get to know each other and it was clear, as early as their honeymoon, that their personalities had been very completely different. Derek’s pleasant, easygoing and enjoyable demeanor typically put Katie in an sudden uproar, generally inflicting her to repeatedly exclaim “He is such an excellent man” or “He is simply being Derek.” As soon as the imprecise motive is mentioned between the 2 and clear communication is established Derek would try to bend to Katie’s considerations. Issues would go seemingly easy for a time period till Katie discovered one other drawback. As resolution day closes in, Katie’s unhappiness and abrasive persona is bringing concern whether or not they may keep collectively.

Over the season, Katie has introduced up a number of considerations about her husband Derek. His lack of effort to provoke intimacy or be confrontational together with her causes her to really feel they do not have an “emotional connection” and that she’s “courting a child.” Regardless of being the identical age, she has typically complained he is too younger for her and would have most well-liked an older, extra mature man. Her claims about his age may be assumed she means his maturity, which may be justified. It is her incapability to clarify her considerations and her reactions to such eventualities that make it troublesome to see how they’ll final.

Derek frequently makes an attempt to appease Katie however it by no means appears to be sufficient. Although she’s referred to him as a “weirdo” and raised doubts on whether or not she helps any targets he has that does not embody her, Derek continues to attempt to make it work. One specific occasion is when Katie complained he did not open up sufficient. He later expresses to her that he is feeling nervous about what she is going to say on resolution day. She shockingly responds with, “Guess you will discover out.” Even nonetheless, he shares along with his household that he desires to be together with her after the present.

Whether or not it is Derek’s openness about when he makes use of the toilet or being too pleasant with a fellow co-star, Katie has an issue. In a number of cases she has proven it is her method or no method and sometimes shuts Derek down when he does determine to open up. Moreover, she has brazenly acknowledged she feels Derek “acts like a loser or weirdo” with her however not with anybody else and thinks that he is an excellent man however will not be “the man” for her. Derek has expressed considerations in regards to the ongoing arguments and her assist for attaining his targets. These considerations haven’t proven that it was sufficient for him to depart the wedding. Finally, it appears Derek is in it for the long term, however Katie is able to throw within the towel.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8pm EST on The Lifetime Channel.

