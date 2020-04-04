Marquees Of L.A.’s Empty Theaters Offer Message Of Hope & Safety – Photo Gallery

Driving round Los Angeles the previous few weeks has felt haunting. The conventional bustling of site visitors has been lacking, eating places are empty, procuring malls are closed and film theaters abandoned.

This week, Deadline’s video producers Andrew Merrill and David Janove together with Social Media Director Scott Shilstone took photographs of a number of the marquees at film theaters and levels round Los Angeles. Whereas many, together with the Bruin, the Vista and The AMC Burbank, nonetheless displayed posters for Onward, many others have been up to date to show messages of hope and optimism.

The El Portal, Nuart and Hollywood Bowl’s marquees have been up to date with messages reminiscent of “Keep Secure” and “See You Quickly.” Some theaters up to date with themed messages; The United Artists venue shows “Be Proper Again After These Messages,” and the Laemmle Royal reads “Now Enjoying: Lonely are the Courageous”. And talking of Kirk Douglas, his namesake theater in Culver Metropolis at the moment reveals an indication of unity: “Standing Collectively, However 6ft Aside.”

Click on by means of our gallery to see the entire photographs, together with from the Wiltern, Aero, Geffen Playhouse, Hollywood Improv, New Beverly Cinema and lots of extra. Extra pictures by Beth Crudele.

