Maroon 5’s Mickey Madden in trouble over violent

Bassist and founding member of Maroon 5, Mickey Madden, was arrested this weekend in Los Angeles, California, for alleged domestic violence.

The specific felony charge against Madden is California Penal Code 273.5 (a), which applies to anyone who intentionally inflicts bodily injury on a spouse or partner who results in a traumatic condition.

After being detained for several hours, Madden was released after posting bail of $ 50,000.

The 41-year-old musician will have to face a trial on September 29, according to Consequence of Sound.

The identity of the alleged victim has not been revealed.

“We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we take this very seriously. For now, we are allowing everyone involved to have room to work, ”a Maroon 5 spokesperson said in a statement.

In 2016, Madden was previously arrested for cocaine possession in New York; At that time, the Police accused him of drug trafficking outside a City pub with Ivanka Trump’s ex-boyfriend, James ‘Bingo’ Gubelmann.