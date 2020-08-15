Mark Zuckerberg: ‘Facebook doesn’t have a secret deal with Trump’

Stephen Shankland/CNET



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said rumors of a possible secret deal with US President Donald Trump are “pretty ridiculous.” In an interview with the Axios website published on July 20, Zuckerberg denied the rumors and defended the social network’s policies related to political discourse.

“I’ve heard this speculation, too, so let me be very clear. There is no agreement of any kind,” Zuckerberg told Axios. “In fact, the idea of ​​a deal is pretty ridiculous.”

Zuckerberg has faced criticism for supporting the company’s position not to intervene in the face of Trump’s controversial posts. Facebook has also faced a advertising boycott this month, organized by civil rights groups who accuse the company of not doing enough to combat hate speech.

The executive acknowledged that he has met with Trump, but told Axios that meeting with a “head of state should not be surprising, and does not suggest that there is any kind of pact.”

Zuckerberg also cited the multiple disagreements he has with the president, including his anti-immigration policies and his “divisive and inflammatory rhetoric.”