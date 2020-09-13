Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates allocate funds to fight COVID-19

Chan / Zuckerberg Initiative



Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Facebook, to allocate personal funds to institutions in the California Bay Area to “quadruple diagnostic and testing capacity[ofthe[delCOVID-19]in the zone.

This initiative joins that of Bill Gates, former CEO and co-founder of Microsoft, who will fund test kits for people who could be infected with COVID-19, The Seattle Times reported over the weekend.

Through a post on his personal Facebook account, Zuckerberg noted that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative – a philanthropic organization of Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan – is working with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and Stanford University to increase response capacity in the Bay Area to the coronavirus outbreak in Northern California. UCSF will conduct the tests while Stanford University will support it as a second location for further testing.

The social media executive also said that they are “funding the acquisition of state-of-the-art COVID-19 diagnostic machines approved by the FDA that will significantly increase the Bay Area’s ability to test and diagnose new cases.”

For its part, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will work with the University of Washington to develop COVID-19 test kits so that residents of the city of Seattle can be tested at home without exposing health workers and doctors. The Seattle area is where there have been more cases of contagion and deaths from coronavirus in the United States. By March 10, authorities reported 190 cases of infection and 22 deaths in the region.

The coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people in 100 countries and has caused more than 4,000 deaths worldwide. Although it is not yet considered a pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that now that the virus is present in so many countries that “the threat of a pandemic it has become very real. “

