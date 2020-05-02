Mark visits NCT Dream during their ‘Music Bank’ comeback stage with delicious drinks

NCT Dream delighted followers again on Might 1, not solely with their implausible comeback phases on KBS2‘s ‘Music Financial institution‘, but additionally by exhibiting off their tight-knit friendship with fellow NCT member Mark!

In an Instagram replace on Might 1 backstage during their ‘Music Financial institution’ recording, the NCT Dream members posed with their shock customer – NCT’s Mark, a graduate of NCT Dream! It appears to be like like Mark did not come empty-handed, as the entire NCT Dream members maintain up delicious ‘Gong Cha‘ drinks in their arms, thanking Mark for the deal with.

Did you catch NCT Dream’s comeback phases on this week’s ‘Music Financial institution’ with “Ridin’“?