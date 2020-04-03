Mark Hamill Remembers ‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack With Online Salute

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has tweeted out his condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Jack, who appeared in two of the sequence’ movies with Hamill. Jack died this week from COVID-19 issues at age 76.

“I’m so sorry and saddened to listen to we’ve got misplaced Andrew Jack,” Hamill wrote. “He was such a sort gentleman who was deeply gifted and beloved by all who knew him.”

Jack performed Main Ematt in Stars Wars: Episode VIII – The Final Jedi and Episode VII – The Pressure Awakens and in addition had a voice function in Solo: A Star Wars Story.Earlier, Joonas Suotamo — who performed Chewbacca — posted a tribute to Jack on Twitter.”As we speak we discovered {that a} member of our Star Wars household, Andrew Jack, handed away because of issues from COVID-19,” Suotamo wrote. “Along with enjoying Main Ematt in The Pressure Awakens, his work as a dialect coach on TFA, Solo, & different SW movies revealed a person who was passionate & caring for each his work and people round him. My ideas are together with his household and mates.”