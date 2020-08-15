Mario Kart Tour can now be played in landscape mode.

Nintendo



Nintendo to release a major update for its mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

The new version will include support to play this title vertically and in horizontal format, the latter not compatible with previous versions of the application. The update will be available starting the week of July 20.

Mario Kart Tour, available in the application stores for iOS and Android, to date could only be played in vertical format, as this way it is easier to play with one hand (a type of Lego that Nintendo has promoted a lot with its titles online). However, for convenience, landscape mode allows you to hold the phone with both hands.

Nintendo released last year Mario Kart Tour as its most important game on mobile devices and was immediately embraced by gamers, making it Nintendo’s mobile game with the more downloads in its debut week, last September.

Despite the success of Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo has not had very good results with mobile games. According to reports, the Japanese company is considering the option of stopping the development of new games for phones and tablets. On the part of users, one of the main criticisms of the games is that you need a Nintendo account to play the company’s titles.

